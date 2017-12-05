DTI, JICA COLLABORATE ON INDUSTRIAL COMPETITIVENESS PROJECTS.
DTI, JICA COLLABORATE ON INDUSTRIAL COMPETITIVENESS PROJECTS. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez (left) and Japan International Cooperation Agency – Philippines (JICA) Chief Representative Mr. Susumo Ito (right) recently (29 November) signed Records of Discussions for the Enhancement of Industrial Competitiveness through Industrial Human Resource Development (IHRD) and Supply & Value Chains Development (SVCD). The discussion records include agreements in the implementation of projects in industrial development planning and human capacity-building in the Philippines. These projects will push for the growth and development of the manufacturing sector, complimenting the global value chain development of the Philippine automotive industry via skill trainings and through the development of the Industrial Masterplan for Central Luzon and CALABARZON. Mr. Ito said the signing of the document is timely, given the recent holding of the Philippine Manufacturing Summit. He likewise cited the benefits of these projects, with a boost of potential income growth of Filipinos by 13 to 15 percent per capita.