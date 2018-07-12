DTI, IPOPHL offers trademark incentives for 1,000 MSMEs

Pampanga – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Intellectual Property of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is extending its Juana Make a Mark program that waives trademark application fees to 1,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Through the program, MSMEs can save up to Php 3,000 from waived basic filing, color claims, and first publication fees.

“Juana Make a Mark is part of our strategy to help the MSMEs be part of the local supply chain and eventually venture out to the global market,” said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

During the MSME Summit last July 10 in Clark, Pampanga, DTI and IPOPHL signed an extension to their original Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that expired last February 14. The program’s effectivity is extended to February 14, 2019, or until all applications have been availed.

In a press statement, IPOPHL Director Josephine R. Santiago said that “the success of the first round of the program shows MSMEs are realizing the significance of trademarks, and give them an edge in marketing their products.”

To qualify for the program, MSMEs must be:

Engaged in business activities considered as priority sectors by DTI and IPOPHL

Located in areas prone to natural disaster or facing social and economic challenges

Have business names registered by DTI

Have at most two (2) unregistered marks used on goods and services

Have no more than five (5) employees

Engaged in business for at least one (1) year or with limited financial capability or other similar conditions indicating inadequate financial capacity

The said priority sectors are as follows:

Agri-business: food and resource-based processing

Aerospace parts

Automotive and auto spare parts

Chemicals

Electronic manufacturing and semi-conductor manufacturing services

Construction

Design-oriented furniture and garments

Shipbuilding (RORO, small or medium-sized vessels)

IT and Business Process Management

Tool and Die

Tourism

Transport and Logistics

To apply, MSMEs must: