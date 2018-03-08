DTI intensifies support for MSME exporters

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) intensifies its programs that support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in accessing export markets through its Regional Interactive Platform for the Philippine Exporters (RIPPLES) Plus Program.

For full year 2017, RIPPLES Plus assisted a total of 408 exporters and implemented 33 marketing and promotional activities geared toward strengthening Philippine exporters’ capacities in support to increasing economic revenues for the country.

Through RIPPLES Plus, Philippine exporters are being assisted to penetrate markets by updating them on latest trends and market requirements.

“For the track 2 project, the conduct of the product development included the translation of the text of the chichacorn labels in Arabic language. This will open new export markets of my chichacorn products specifically in the Middle East,” said Clemencia Padre, a program participant from Region 1.

For 2018, the program aims to undertake targeted and more aggressive export promotion for priority industries, such as food and agri-marine, services, and industrial sectors.

“Our participation to the various trade and exhibitions and fairs allowed our cooperative to open new markets and new opportunities. Orders have increased from Manila- and Cebu-based exporters and converters. We generated a total of Php 6.40 million for 2016 and Php5.06 million for 2017 through RIPPLES Plus,” said Ma. Trina V. Sumayang, General Manager of of Tubigon Loomweavers Multipurpose Cooperative.

RIPPLES Plus is a focused program developed and being implemented by DTI-EMB that aims to expand the supply base of internationally competitive Philippine export products and services and to provide intensified, purposive and practical assistance geared toward the internationalization of Philippine MSMEs and expand the global export-market opportunities for large corporations.

RIPPLES Plus develops both products and exporters through four modes of assistance: training and capacity building; marketing and promotion; support for innovation through product development and design; access to markets through mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) and certifications.

In 2017, the country’s merchandise export recorded a 9.5% increase compared to 2016. Total exported goods amounted to $62.87 billion with significant growth in non-electronic products, a reflection of the country’s efforts to diversify its export products.