DTI INNOVATES MARKETING MENTORSHIP

Mandaluyong – At the sidelines of the opening of Sikat Pinoy National Trade Fair on 6 December 2017, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Markprof Foundation headed by Mr. Josiah Go to create marketing tutorial videos for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are bringing marketing seminars of the experts in the field of marketing and branding closer to our MSMEs. The videos will be accessible and available in all Negosyo Centers in municipalities and provinces nationwide,” said Sec. Lopez.

The 22 marketing videos to be produced by Markprof Foundation will be distributed to all 716 Negosyo Centers in the country. The videos will contain different principles as well as strategies in marketing and brand-building to help local MSMEs overcome challenges and grow their respective businesses.

The trade chief also shared that online mentoring will be available soon to make learning and mentoring more accessible to all MSMEs anytime and anywhere.

DTI, the government agency champion promoting MSMEs, takes a holistic and strategic approach in supporting the sector through its 7Ms strategy (Mindset change, Mastery, Mentoring, Money, Machine, Market access, and Models of business).

The National Trade Fair, which is ongoing until 10 December 2017, is one of the initiatives of DTI to provide market access for the products of MSMEs and features One Town, One Product (OTOP) offerings from all regions in the country. The fair also showcases the output of DTI’s Shared Service Facilities (SSF) beneficiaries including select machineries and equipment that helps in increasing the productivity and improving competitiveness of MSMEs.

With the support of the Duterte Administration in enabling and providing opportunities to MSMEs, DTI’s Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) microfinancing program has benefitted 30,000 MSME borrowers.

“We will continue to innovate and come up with more programs to help, support, and empower our MSMEs, and encourage more Filipinos to take part in our growth story,” said Sec. Lopez.