DTI INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH SHOPINAS, AIR 21
by admin | Mar 5, 2018 | DTI Updates, Photo Story |
DTI INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH SHOPINAS, AIR 21. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Shopinas and Air 21 on 5 March 2018 to provide an e-commerce platform for Go Lokal! products. “This is a partnership on innovation, which is a key element in DTI’s thrust to support the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Through this platform, our MSMEs will be able to reach out a larger market beyond the boundaries of the country while maximizing their potential,” said Sec. Lopez. A specially designed Go Lokal! microsite will be available on Shopinas website that will feature MSME products. Items purchased on this platform will be delivered through Air 21. Go Lokal! accredited stores will also be featured on the main website bearing a badge for identification. “This partnership allows us to fulfill our mission to empower local entrepreneurs by bringing their businesses online and pushing Filipino e-commerce to be a dominant force in the world,” said Air 21 Global Inc. President and CEO Lucia Jane Lina. Shopinas and Air 21 are two of the businesses under Air 21 Global Inc. The group specializes in e-commerce, logistics, and customer service. In the photo are (L to R): Air 21 Head for Regional Business Development Rhona Begonia, Air 21/Shopinas Digital Business Head Mark Joseph Panganiban, DTI Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, Air21 Global Inc. President and CEO Lucia Jane Lina, Sec. Ramon Lopez, Airfreight 2100 President Reuben Pangan, DTI Director Rhodora Leaño, and Assistant Director Marievic Bonoan