DTI holds trade and investment forum in New York

New York, USA – The Department of Trade and Industry with its Trade and Investments Promotion Group led a business forum in New York focusing on topnotch healthcare information management services being offered by world-class Philippine companies.

The 2018 Healthcare Information Management Services (HIMS) Business Forum was held at the Kalayaan Hall of the Philippine Center in New York on 26 February 2018. DTI Trade and Investments Promotion Group Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado led the Philippine delegation composed of seven (7) officials from business process outsourcing (BPO) companies and two industry associations.

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center in New York (PTIC New York) organized the said forum in cooperation with Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines (HIMAP). New York was the first destination of the roadshow, which ended in Las Vegas where the Philippine business delegation participated in the annual exhibition organized by American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA).

Undersecretary Terrado delivered a keynote speech highlighting the country’s 10-point socio-economic agenda underpinning DTI’s support for the development and promotion of IT-BPO clusters in selected new wave cities.

Terrado also emphasized the inclusion of capacity-building infrastructure in the countryside, and the re-calibration of the DTI’s support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and technology-driven start-ups.

The forum served as a platform for DTI to highlight the Philippines’ strong GDP growth, the expanding middle class and the record levels of private and government consumption as barometers of a stable and sustainable investment landscape for partners and investors from the United States.

Meanwhile, representatives from HIMAP presented the developments in the industry, highlighting the Philippine’s value proposition as among the top destination for healthcare and information management services. DTI’s Special Trade Representative, Mr. Nicanor Bautista of the PTIC New York moderated the forum’s open discussion.