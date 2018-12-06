DTI & GO NEGOSYO PIONEER 1ST KMME SUMMIT 2018

Last 20 November, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in partnership with the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship – Go Negosyo gathered the mentee graduates, certified mentors and enablers in the 2018 Kapatid Mentor ME Summit held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.

KMME Summit was launched with the aim to delve into the inspiring entrepreneurial journey of top business experts, build network and strengthen the relationship amongst the mentees, mentors, and enablers, provide a B2B avenue to the participants through showcasing the products of mentee-graduates and to continue capacitate development opportunities for both the mentors and mentees.

Usec. Zenaida C. Maglaya was present during the summit and shared the KMME accomplishments from the past two years and how it greatly helped the mentee-graduates.

KMME Summit provided two sessions focusing gender sensitivity and building MSME resilience to disasters which were facilitated by Carmen Lopez, Supervising Project Officer of Great Women Project 2 and Rene S. Meily, President of Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF).

One of the highlights of the summit was the Pitch to Reach: The KMME Challenge, an activity that was crafted to be a platform for KMME mentee-graduates to learn and understand how to pitch and see this as a practice session. Eight mentees presented their respective business plans to a panel for pitching.

Accordingly, the top eight finalists were lucky to be coached by Carlo Calimon, the Director of StartUp Village. On the list of the panelists for the Pitching Activity were Steve Benitez of Bo’s Coffee, Dr. Cecilio Pedro of Lamoiyan Corporation, Josephine Romero of Magpie, Prof. Willy Arcilla of Arcilla Marketing and Leadership Consultancy and Clarke Nebrao of Terravida Natural Ventures.

Highlighting the importance of integrity on being a successful entrepreneur, forum one entitled Business Leaders: The Untold Stories of Success was presented during the summit. The panelists were Justin Uy, Profood International Corporation; Dr. Cecilio Pedro, Lamoiyan Corporation; Jay Aldeguer, The Island Group; Steve Benitez, Bo’s Coffee and Bunny Pages, Pages Holding Inc. The forum was moderated by Virgilio “Nonoy” Espeleta, PCE Visayas Coordinator.

Additionally, the last forum entitled Tales of the Field: Inspiring Stories of KMME Mentors and Mentees featured both mentors and mentees as panelists namely Clarke S. Nebrao, Terravida Natural Ventures; Rey Calooy, RNC Marketing; Victor Madlangbayan, Hill Stop Hack; Brienda Gup-ad, Shaquil Food Products (CAR Mentee) and Marvin Viagedor, Silly Boy Hot Sauce (Region 7 mentee). The forum tackled business ideas and setting the right entrepreneurial mindset. The forum was moderated by DTI KMIS Dir. Patricia May M. Abejo