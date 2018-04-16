DTI gears up for 67th edition of Manila FAME

The Department of Trade and Industry through its Center for International Trade Exhibitions and Missions (CITEM) is set to showcase high-quality and design-driven home décor and houseware Philippine-made products at the 67th edition of the Manila FAME happening on 19 to 21 April 2018 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Highlighting the country’s creative enterprises, Manila FAME continues to project the Philippines’ as a reliable source of premier and world-class home furnishings through the highlights of the international trade show which include Design Commune: Patterns and Palettes, Artisans Village, Great Women Project 2, RIPPLES Plus, and Manila Wear.

“Manila FAME has been a platform where the Philippines showcases our country’s best, from acclaimed artisans to budding young designers. This is among the many platforms provided for local and international buyers to experience Filipino designs and source their next home décor and furnishings in Manila. With our strengthened programs of enhancing Filipino enterprises’ capacity, the Philippines is ready to attract more foreign buyers and assist more Filipino exporters in penetrating the lucrative international market,” said DTI Trade and Investments Promotion Group Undersecretary and CITEM Officer-In-Charge Nora K. Terrado.

Continuing the success of its maiden edition during the 66th edition, Design Commune: Patterns and Palletes will be returning to the 67th edition to present a curated display of Philippine aesthetics and materials proudly produced by 70 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) who worked with designers Tes Pasola, Detleft Klatt, Reine Shih, and Josef Crisanto under the thematic guidance of world-renowned designer, Tony Gonzales.

Design Commune is framed in five unique themes inspired by design trends of 2018: Ethnic Nomad Spring and Autumn, Neutral Metals, Neutral Blues, and Tints of Green.

Meawhile, Artisans Village will showcase regional crafts from featured Philippine destinations such as Zamboanga City, South Cotabato and Ifugao.

Manila FAME also supports the country’s initiative of assisting women entrepreneurs through the showcase of the Gender Responsive Economic Actions for the Transformation (GREAT) of Women Project 2. As part of the highlights of this edition, DTI-Design Center of the Philippines provided product development and management mentoring to 30 women-led enterprises under the GREAT Women Project 2 initiative. Products under this category range from handwoven bags to handcrafted home decors.

Sixteen (16) of the leading enrollees of the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau’s (DTI-EMB) Regional Interactive Platform for Philippine Exporters Plus (RIPPLES Plus) will also join the said trade show highlighting artisanal accent pieces and wearable products. RIPPLES Plus is a signature program of DTI that aims to increase the number of internationally competitive local product and services through capacity building and trainings.

“True to DTI’s mandate of assisting Filipino enterprises, the heart of our initiatives is the goal of increasing the number of MSMEs in the Philippines exporting their products to key markets and buyers. We are not just supporting them through platform provision in accessing markets; we are also assisting them in product development, capacity building, marketing and enterprise development as a whole,” explained Undersecretary Terrado.

Manila FAME also caters to the fast-growing fashion industry through Manila WEAR. The trade show will host a collective of the country’s fashion designers with their innovative and trendy designs. Manila WEAR aims to advance the country’s fashion industry by advocating ingenious designs that combine artisanal crafts with contemporary and trendy sensibilities.

According to DTI-CITEM, in its effort to encourage and inspire Philippine exporters and designers to continue to provide excellent and competitive product offerings and elevate the Philippine brand to the world market through innovation, Manila FAME serves host to the awarding of best products exhibited at the said trade show through Katha Awards. “Above all these highlights, we aim to recognize outstanding products and designers that continue to innovate and redefine the Philippine design imprint,” said Undersecretary Terrado.