DTI FACILITATES MOU SIGNING BETWEEN TOON CITY AND SENECA COLLEGE

On the Forum on Trade & Investment Opportunities in the Philippines, co-organized by the Trade Office, Philippine Consulate General-Toronto and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines held on October 23, 2017, at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Toon City Academy and Seneca College was signed. The MOU confirms the cooperation between the two institutions which seeks to widen the career opportunities of animators and create possibilities for professional exchange of staff expertise.

In photo: (Seated, L-R) Mr. David Agnew, President, Seneca College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Mr. Rene de Guzman, VP, Resources Development, Tooncity Academy, Philippines. Witnessing the signing are: (Standing, L-R) Undersecretary for Trade and Investment Promotion Group, Ms. Nora K. Terrado, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines and The Honourable Minister Michael Chan, Ministry of International Trade, Ontario.