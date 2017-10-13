DTI EXPLORES E-COMMERCE CHANNELS FOR MSMES WITH LAZADA, ALIBABA
Oct 13, 2017
DTI EXPLORES E-COMMERCE CHANNELS FOR MSMES WITH LAZADA, ALIBABA. To push for greater multi-channel retailing, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez met with Alibaba Group President Michael Evans and Lazada Philippines Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Inanc Balci on 11 October to explore online retailing opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Sec. Lopez opened the possibility of using online platform such as Lazada as a marketing venue for products of local entrepreneurs. “We want to improve market access for our MSMEs, and through e-commerce, their products can gain more exposure and reach more buyers,” shared Sec. Lopez. Lazada Philippines, on the other hand, expressed its intent to partner with DTI for a project, which will deal with microsellers cooperative in the Philippines. As the major stockholder of Lazada, Alibaba Group’s Michael Evans supported the proposed project of one of the leading online selling platforms in the Philippines. In the photo are (L to R) Lazada Group Chief Operating Officer Pierre Poignant, Romulo Law Firm’s Atty. Marie Antonette Quiogue, Alibaba Group President Michael Evans, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, Alibaba Group Vice President Eric Pelletier, DTI Undersecretary Nora Terrado, and Lazada Philippines Co-Founder and CEO Inanc Balci.