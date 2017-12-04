DTI-EMB, Philexport, EDC line up activities for National Exporters’ Week 2017

The Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), in collaboration with the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) and Export Development Council (EDC), has lined up activities in celebration of the National Exporters’ Week (NEW) on 01-07 December 2017 with the theme “Innovate. Collaborate. Export!” The NEW is an annual event as stipulated under Presidential Proclamation 931, series of 1996 and House Resolution 33, declaring the first week of December as Exporters’ Week. It targets to obtain the full commitment of the government and the private sector to continuously work together to sustain and maintain export promotion and development.

The celebration starts with the opening of the NEW Bazaar at the DTI International Building, along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City. It will run from 04 to 15 December, except on weekends. On the same day, the Philexport will hold its Regional Consultation at the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino in Ermita, Manila.

On 05 December 2017, over 700 delegates including exporters, business support organizations, policy makers, and academe will convene at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Pasay Manila for the annual National Export Congress (NEC). This year’s NEC, the highlight of the NEW celebration, aims to promote a business environment that will inspire exporters to do more innovation and collaboration to reinforce their entrepreneurial capabilities.

“With the rise of changing global economies and various technological advancements, more than ever, exporters face tremendous challenges in various fronts. Hence, the Philippine export community is aggressively gearing up to hold the NEC. The community expects to mark another milestone for Filipino exporters,” EMB Director Senen M. Perlada said.

Also part of the week-long NEW celebration is the conduct of Usapang Exports, an information session under the DTI-EMB’s Philippine Export Competitiveness Program (PECP), at St. Giles Hotel in Makati City on 06 December.

On 07 December, an informative seminar on the basics of exporting will be held at the Pinnacle Hotel in Davao City.

Earlier, DTI-EMB held the first two runs of Usapang Exports in Cebu on 21 November and in Davao on 23 November.