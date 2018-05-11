DTI, DSWD, LGU conduct crochet-making in Loboc as alternative source of livelihood

The Department of Trade and Industry Negosyo Center Loboc in Bohol, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Sustainable Livelihood Program (DSWD-SLP) and the Loboc Local Government Unit, initiated a skills training activity on Crocheted Souvenir last April 23-24, 2018 at the Barangay hall of Villaflor Loboc, Bohol.

Participants to the training included members of the Souvenir Sustainable Livelihood Beneficiaries Association who are also beneficiaries of DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The activity was designed to promote crochet as an innovative method of presenting souvenir items.

It aims to enhance skills of women particularly in rural areas of the community in handicraft-making which they can make business and increase local job opportunities that will become an alternative source of income for them.

The resource speaker of the training was the locally renowned crochet-maker from Tagbilaran City Mae Delusa.

In the two days training, Ms. Delusa shared her knowledge in crochet and taught the participants the skill.

The establishment of Negosyo Centers is provided under the Republic Act 10644, or the Go Negosyo Act and is meant to assist DTI in the creation and development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Negosyo Center services provides MSMEs the ease of doing business, and facilitates access to financial assistance, and shared service facilities (SSF), among others.