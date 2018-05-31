DTI, CTU TO LAUNCH FOOD INNOVATION CENTER IN TUBURAN & DAANBANTAYAN

The Department of Trade and Industry Cebu Provincial Office (DTI Cebu), in coordination with the Cebu Technological University (CTU), will soon launch a “Food Innovation Center” in Tuburan and Daanbantayan, Cebu.

The center is meant to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) a facility to improve food production/ processing and develop new ideas for businesses within the area as well as neighboring towns.

DTI will provide the equipment for the food centers through the department’s Shared Service Facilities (SSF) program. The equipment will be housed at the CTU campus.

The CTU Tuburan Food Innovation Center will be launched next month, while the center at the CTU Daanbantayan is tentatively scheduled in the third quarter of the year.

The SSF project goal is to enable MSMEs to increase their productivity; accelerate MSMEs competitiveness by giving them access to energy efficient technologies and more sophisticated equipment; encourage the graduation of MSMEs to the next level where they could tap a better and wider market share and be integrated in the global supply chain; and address the gaps and bottlenecks in the value chain of priority industry clusters.

MSME development is a key strategy to achieve the government’s goal of inclusive growth and jobs generation. The development aims to improve the competitiveness of MSMEs by providing them with machinery, equipment, tools, systems, skills and knowledge under a shared system.