DTI Conducts Brand Equity Development Seminar for MSMEs in Region 7 on Nov. 15-16

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will conduct a Brand Equity Development Seminar for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on November 15-16, 2017 at Harold’s Hotel, Cebu City.

The two-day activity will be facilitated by Dr. Wilfrido Arcilla, a consultant and the country’s acclaimed Brand Development Specialist

Among the topics to be discussed include key concepts of branding and marketing, new trends and the basic principles of brand development. The rest of the activity will be allotted for the one-on-one cliniquing with MSMEs from Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

According to DTI Region 7 Director Asteria Caberte, the recent developments among ASEAN partner countries formalizing market and intellectual exchanges pose a huge opportunity for producing innovative and unique Philippine brands.

“Our MSMEs need to be sufficiently prepared and armed with competitive strengths that could define their positions in the global market”, Dir. Caberte said. She emphasized that an effective brand statement and strategy will ensure a major edge in sustaining customer interest and preference.

The two-day seminar is one of the components of the Brand Equity Development Program (BrEDP) of the DTI as it seeks to register the brands with the Intellectual Property of the Philippines, improve packaging and labelling and launch the brands for a massive promotion.

For inquiries, interested parties may call Joy Suralta ofDTI 7 Regional Office at telephone numbers (032) 2550036 -37.

"It is important that entrepreneurs are able to appreciate the concept of branding and brand equity to increase their competitiveness, and sustain business growth Dir Caberte underscored, because they contribute to jobs generation and eventually reduce poverty and increase prosperity in the country."