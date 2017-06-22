DTI-CIAP, PICAM Undertake Continuing Education Program for Construction Arbitrators and Mediators

The Department of Trade and Industry – Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (DTI-CIAP) in partnership with the Philippine Institute of Construction Arbitrators and Mediators, Inc. (PICAM) recently conducted its first NCR Mediators and Arbitrators Continuing Education (MACE) Program for 2017.

The MACE program which was attended by more than 40 arbitrators and mediators is a project of the Construction Industry Arbitration commission, an administrative body established under DTI-CIAP. The training seminar aimed at keeping its CIAC accredited arbitrators updated on the latest dispute resolution practices, analytical tools, laws, rules and regulations, and jurisprudence for both domestic and international construction contracts.

The morning session was graced by Engr. Salvador P. Castro, who served as a speaker and moderator in the interactive session on Key Contractual Provisions focusing on the following clauses in construction contracts: time bar, fitness for purpose and the standard of care. Among the reactors were Atty. Donemark L. Calimon, Atty. Roberto N. Dio, Atty Victor P. Lazatin, and Atty. Eduardo R. Ceniza on legal aspects; and Engr. Jose I. Ortega, Arch. Felicitas A. Pio Roda, and Dr. Primitivo C. Cal on the technical domain.

The topic was followed by a discussion from Mr. Joven B. Joacquin on the PICAM Code of Ethics for Construction arbitrators and mediators.

The afternoon session proceeded with a presentation from Atty. Jesusito G. Morallos on the construction delays; and from Atty. Mario V. Valderrama, a lecture on the International Bar Association guidelines on conflict of interest.

Atty Ruth B. Castelo, DTI Undersecretary for Competitiveness and Ease of Doing Business and also a CIAC-accredited Arbitrator, participated in the event.

The next leg of the MACE program will be held in the regions on August 18, 2017 in Davao City and in Cebu City sometime in November 2017.