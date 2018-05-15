DTI, CIAP conduct Regional Planning Conference in drafting of the Construction Industry Roadmap

The DTI and the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) recognize the critical role of the construction industry in the development of the country as this has contributed significantly to economic development, particularly in terms of the number of construction jobs. It also brings huge investments from foreign investors.

With the continuation of the development of the roadmap, CIAP, in collaboration with the Philippine Constructors’ Association, Inc. and other construction-related organizations, is currently conducting a four-part Regional Planning Conference in all parts of archipelago to consult with stakeholders on their suggestions, comments and recommendations in the drafting of the Philippine Construction Industry Roadmap.

The DTI and CIAP tapped the Development Academy of the Philippines to help develop a roadmap which will showcase essential development goals, policies, programs, strategies and targets until 2022 that will allow for the smooth and accelerated growth of the construction industry.

The first planning session for Luzon was held at Xenia Hotel, Clark City, Angeles, Pampanga on April 26, 2018.A total of 71 participants from regions CAR, I, II and III attended the said planning conference.

Second and third conferences were conducted in Cebu City – Visayas session and Davao del Sur – Mindanao session on 08 and 10 May 2018, respectively.

Participants were comprised of top officials from the private sector, construction-related association and professional organizations, academe, local government units, and national government agencies’ regional offices.

The first three break-out sessions were facilitated by DAP to gather inputs and valuable recommendations from the industry. The sectoral workshop on the Construction Industry Roadmap for 2018 – 2022 is divided into categories: Contracting Sector; Consulting Sector; Labor Sector; Material Sector; and Equipment Sector – all of which aimed at specialized development of the construction industry for each sector.

The last leg will be conducted in the National Capital Region (NCR) at the 7th floor, Teatro Arkitekto, UAP National Headquarters, Quezon City, and will take place on May 24, 2018.

To register for this event, contact Nerlie Jean P. Sakay and/or Laura G. Samson at telephone numbers (02)895.6826/895.4424 or email at ciap@dti.gov.ph and ciapdti@yahoo.com.

CIAP is an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry that promotes, accelerates and regulates the growth of construction industry in the country.