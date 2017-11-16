DTI-CALABARZON in Canada, US for Outbound Business Mission (OBM)

A delegation led by the Department of Trade and Industry – Calabarzon Office (DTI-Calabarzon) is in Canada and the United States for a trade and business mission to explore joint ventures and market arrangements and to also seek to strengthen business tie-ups and linkages towards business opportunities for Calabarzon enterprises from 12 November 12 to December 02, 2017.

DTI Calabarzon Regional Director Marilou Toledo leads the 20-day business mission and is composed of selected micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSME) along with officials and representatives of the municipal government of Alabat, Quezon, Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and DTI Laguna Provincial Office.

The group will actively engage in exploratory networking activities for possible future joint ventures and market arrangements and strengthening business tie-ups/network linkages towards business opportunities through the B2B meetings, market outlet visits and business matching sessions.

On top of the networking activities, the mission hopes to participate in learning sessions.

“I am hopeful that this mission will better equip our MSMEs to help them prosper in business and at the same time provide better opportunities for market linkages, business networking and know market trends and innovative product developments in these lucrative markets,” Toledo said.

The Canadian leg coincides with Canadian Executive Service Organization’s (CESO) 50th anniversary celebration with Toledo gracing the event as a distinguished institutional partner in strengthening MSMSEs in the region.

“This trip to Canada is built on the long-held strategic partnership with the Canadian Executive Service Organization (CESO), one of Canada’s leading volunteer-based development organizations”, Toledo said.

As a strategic partner, the DTI Calabarzon has forged collaboration with CESO to continuously capacitate and equip the Calabarzon MSMEs in their respective business operations.

To pave the way for the mission, DTI last month initiated a workshop to prime up prospective participants on their readiness to export and penetrate the Canadian market.

Business meetings and other exploratory activities are coordinated with the CESO officials, both Canada and Philippine-based, between the Philippine Trade and Investment Centers (PTICs) through Senior Trade Commissioner Ma. Roseni Alvero (DTI Foreign Trade Service Corps, PTIC-Canada), Nicanor Bautista, Commercial Counselor of PTIC-New York, and the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto, led by Consul General Rosalita Prospero.