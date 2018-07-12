DTI assists Pinoy cargo companies in UAE
by admin | Jul 12, 2018 | Headlines, Photo Story |
DTI assists Pinoy cargo companies in UAE. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai brought together freight forwarding companies in an organizational meeting to discuss the proposed creation of an association under the umbrella of the Philippine Business Council. These freight forwarders service Filipinos frequently shipping balikbayan boxes. Led by Commercial Attaché Eric C. Elnar (first row; seated left), the group discussed common concerns that affect businesses as well as the services provided to customers. Commercial Attaché Elnar encouraged the group to formalize the creation of the association and work together in coming up with solutions that will prove beneficial both for the cargo companies and its clients. It includes self-regulation on and standardization of rates, box sizes and weights, and promotional offers, among others. Commercial Attaché Elnar noted that the DTI’s Philippine Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau regularly releases a list of accredited Philippines cargo companies with UAE counterparts to serve as guidance to the shipping public. However, the DTI does not have regulation, monitoring and enforcement authority over companies registered and operating in the UAE. The proposed association’s membership and accreditation is expected to further protect the public against illegal operators. Each day, an estimated 10,000 balikbayan boxes are sent by Overseas Filipino Workers from UAE to the Philippines.