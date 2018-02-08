DTI-assisted exporters join trade fair in Germany

THE Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) is leading Philippine exporters who underwent training and assistance under the Regional Interactive Platform for Philippine Exporters (RIPPLES) Plus program at one of the largest trade events in Germany, the Ambiente 2018, from February 9 to 13.

The Philippine country pavilion will highlight Lifestyle Philippines, the country’s umbrella brand featuring high-quality and world-class designed lifestyle products with the theme, “Sustainability through Design.” Philippine exhibitors are expected to feature aesthetically appealing yet sustainable products inspired by plants and other natural resources abundant in the country.

Participating RIPPLES Plus-assisted companies include Artisana Island Crafts, Silay Export, Marsse Tropical Timber Plantation, Red Slab Pottery and PumicUnlimited Ventures. These companies are among participating Filipino exhibitors that will showcase products under the trade fair’s three categories: Dining, Giving, and Living.

Marsse Tropical Timber Plantation and Celestial Arts were qualified for the Dining category. Meanwhile, GSG Paper is in the Giving category for their handmade and vibrant products that fit in the group’s varied gift selection.

Red Slab Pottery, Artisana Island Crafts, Silay Export, Tadeco Home Décor, PumiceUnlimited Ventures, 33 Point 3, Arden Classic, Chanalli, Finali Furniture & Home Accessories, Freden Export, Larone Crafts and Nature’s Legacy are all under the Living category’s home interiors and design collection.

RIPPLES Plus is a program developed by DTI-EMB that assists emerging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in various export-related needs including development of their products and services through strategic interventions such as trainings and capacity building; investment, marketing and promotions, support for innovation, product development and design; and market access facilitation through Mutual Recognition Arrangements and certifications. These interventions or modes of assistance ensure competency of Philippine companies to become export-ready.

RIPPLES Plus also works toward increasing the number of internationally competitive Philippine product and services that will help in driving the country’s economic growth.

The Philippines’ Ambiente 2018 participation is organized by the DTI’s Center for International Trade Exhibition and Missions (CITEM), in partnership with Philippine Trade and Investment Center – Berlin (PTIC-Berlin) and DTI-EMB.

Ambiente is the leading international trade fair for consumer goods held in Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Table settings, kitchen accessories and household products take the spotlight in the show. Gifts, interior trends and home concepts are also showcased.