DTI and PLDT collaborate to digitize business





08 February 2018 Manila – The Go Negosyo center of the Department of Trade and Industry and PLDT Enterprise partner to launch “A Growing Collaboration for the Filipino”, on February 12, 2018 at the Isabela Ballroom B & C, Makati Shangri-la Hotel. The event will promote the use of digital tools that will enable entrepreneurs to have a wider reach through a nationwide marketplace, providing wider market access for MSMEs across the country.

The event will also launch PLDT’s PayMaya, the first prepaid online payment app that enables the financially underserved to pay online without a credit card. Demonstrating how PayMaya works is a Go Lokal! pop up exhibit during the event where guests can buy Go Lokal! products via PayMaya.

Go Lokal! is a retail concept store which showcases high quality, innovative Philippine products designed, crafted and manufactured by the country’s MSMEs. The GoLokal!ConceptStore@DTI is located at the Groundfloor, Trade and Industry Bldg, 361 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City. For more information on Go Lokal! and its store outlets, please visit golokal.dti.gov.ph.