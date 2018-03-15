DTI 7 trains new batch of Negosyo Center Business Counselors

The Department of Trade and Industry Region 7 conducted the Small Business Counselors Course 101 (Diagnosing an Enterprise) for its 30 new negosyo center business counselors last March 5-9, 2018 at MJ Hotel and Suites, Cebu City.

The Association of Development Facilitation and Enterprise Counselors (ADFEC Inc.) facilitated the training through discussions and simulation exercises to equip participants with the basic knowledge on counselling MSMEs in their area.

In this course, the business counselors were taught the basic concepts on understanding the nature of an enterprise and how it operates in a business environment.

In pursuit of improving public service, the Department of Trade and Industry regional office 7 continues to develop the capabilities of its personnel by training them to become more efficient and effective in the delivery of their tasks.

Negosyo Centers are places where people can register business names and where the DTI can offer advice to aspiring entrepreneurs as well as help existing ones to link their products to potential markets, among others. The centers aim to increase the number of registered businesses in a city or town where it is located