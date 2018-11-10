DOST RSTW 2018 brings STI Interactive exhibits to Bohol

The Provincial Science and Technology Center (PSTC) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Bohol brings in an interactive exhibit of science and technology innovations, technical fora to present to students and the science and community a chance to see how science concepts work and how these are applied to bring in technological development, at the Island City Mall, Tagbilaran City November 14-16, 2018.

The events also coincide with the 2018 Central Visayas Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) celebration carrying the theme: “Science and technology for the People: Innovation for Collective Prosperity,” according to Bohol PSTC Provincial Director VinaAntopina.

The celebration also brings to Bohol DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, who together with DOST undersecretary for research and development Rowena Cristina Guevara, DOST 7 Regional Director EdilbertoParadela and local officials led by Governor Edgar Chatto, House Committee for Science and Technology Representative Erico Aristotle Aumentado, and Congressmen Rene Relampagos, Arthur Yap and City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II to witness the proclamation of DOST 7 Science and Technology Ambassadors, launching of newly approved SET-UP Bohol Projects and the opening of science and technology exhibits.

DOST RD Paradela said this year’s “RSTW highlights how science, technology and innovations (STI) play a major role in achieving national development.”

PD Antopina, in an interview earlier said they haggled to bring the exhibits in Bohol, considering that other regions are also pulling for the exhibits in their areas.

The exhibit in Bohol for this year will simulate an ecosystem of how STI work together for the progress of a community, Paradela added.

“Here, technologies developed by the DOST and its attached agencies, as well as its partners, will be displayed for the first time via interactive displays in four clusters namely: STI at Home, STI in School, STI in the Workplace and STI in the Marketplace,” Antopina revealed.

Aside from the STI main exhibits, DOST also brings in corollary technical for a set at the Atrium of the Island City Mall, from November 15 to 16.

The DOST technical forum is also grouped in a thematic presentation of harnessing STI for Education and STI for Enterprise Development.

For the academe, included in the technical fora is Boholano educator Dr. Christopher Bernido and President of the Central Visayan Institute in Jagna as well as academician of the National Academy of Science and Technology, who will speak about “Harnessing STI in the Academe Sector.

Science Education Institute’s Director, Dr. Josette Biyo would talk about Building the Science Culture and reintroduce the DOST Scholarship Program.

For Value Creation from S and T Innovations, is Office of the Director Advance Science and Technology Institute Acting Director, Dr. Joel Joseph Mariano Jr., while Dr. Joseph Malalu-an, Graduate Officer of the Mindanao State University will talk about Academe Based Innovations for Enterprise Development.

As to harnessing STI for Enterprise Development, DOST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute’s director Dr. Cecilia Elumba would talk about Promoting Inclusive Innovation and Circular Economythrough DOST’s PTRI’s TELA program.

Also in is a topic on Innovations in Food Product Development with DOST Cebu PSTC Science Research Specialist Dr. Bryan Ybañez.

Taking the center stage are documentaries of Bohol Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) in the Bohol Experience of Harnessing STI in Enterprise Development.

Finally, the chief of the Packaging Technology Division of the Industrial Technology and Development Institute Daily Tañafranca would talk about Creating Competitive Advantage through packaging Innovations.

The day-long for a would also feature open forum where resource persons and the general audience can interact. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)