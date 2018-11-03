DOH-7 brings Ligtas TigdasPlus to Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, November 3 (PIA)—In a bid to put a cap to the already spilling measles and rubella threat in Central Visayas, as well as the possible resurgence of the wild polio virus in the region, the Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH-7) brings a simultaneous region-wide supplemental immunization activity (SIA) for measles with its LigtasTigdas campaign and oral polio vaccine, the plus.

Intending to get to kids 6 weeks to 59 months, LigtasTigdasPlus is the government’s response over the monitored increase of measles cases in Central Visayas, according to Ruff Vincent Valdevieso and the DOH team during a coordinative meeting with the Bohol media and the region-wide SIA held at the Bohol Tropics Resort last week.

The region-wide immunization intends to contain the spreading measles, which had broken out in Zamboanga last year and is now being monitored in Dumaguete City and in Negros Oriental, according to DOH nurse Ruff Vincent Valdevieso.

With 112 of the 305 measles cases reported by disease reporting units (DSU) across the region coming from at least 5 of the towns and cities in Negros Oriental, observers have theorized that the airborne viral disease could have spread from Zamboanga to Negros via its boat trips.

Of the region, the disease did not spare Cebu, which now has 25 cases. Lapaulapu and Mandaue cities each had nine and eight cases.

Meanwhile, Siquijor did not escape the measles scourge.

Larena and Maria, of the mystical islands had 17 and 10 measles cases respectively.

In Bohol, of the 12 cases monitored, only one case has been confirmed after laboratory tests, but the single case can easily spread the virus with the patient sneezing or coughing, or by direct physical contact of the patient.

Along this, Board member Cesar Tomas Lopez, who sits as assistant provincial health officer, believes that mobilizing the purok system could be a huge help in the simultaneous immunization activity.

“As to the governor’s instructions, we have set up a system for facilitated and more efficient service delivery with each barangay keeping an average of 7 puroks,” Dr. Lopez shared.

Each purok owns a point person for each sectoral concern and the health concern is among them.

The ultimate target is to get to the kids in the age bracket, says Dr. Cortes during the press conference which happened after the media meeting.

While the SIA seeks to get to the 6 weeks to 59 months kids, children beyond the age group can still avail of the immunization, DOH authorities said.

Another DOH campaign riding on the LigtasTigdas is also trying to get to kids who are exposed to the resurgence of wild polio virus.

The immunization by oral polio vaccine drops, alos promises to protect kids from the resurgence of the polio virus that potentially cripples and renders a person immobile for life.

In 2000, the Philippines has since kept a polio-free status, the country is still on guard against the cases of wild polio strains that could easily reverse the Philippine status as polio free.

As neonates are the most vulnerable, infants a month and two weeks can already be given.

In the campaign, the DOH intends to get to 85-95% of the age groups targeted, Dr. Cortes said. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)