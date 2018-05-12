DICT dangles digi-marketing, e-commerce course in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol May 12 (PIA)—Jumpstarting to prop up Bohol’s inventory of trained technical persons who can support to rural communities in their development efforts, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in coordination with allied offices, dangle a free technical training to at least upgrade to technical grade skills held by young Boholanos.

The DICT is looking for trainees in the Rural Impact Sourcing Technical Training; a 12-day digital marketing and electronic commerce course, running from May 21- and in the Saturdays and Sundays until July 27, this year in Tagbilaran City.

The technical training that can provide digital opportunities in the countryside by equipping trainees who have good communication and with basic information technology skills, the edge in digital marketing and electronic commerce, according to Edilberto Aquino Jr., sharing this information during the monthly meeting of information officers in Bohol.

During the same gathering at the Panda Tea Garden Resort, Aquino, who came with another DICT staff said the training includes training modules for branding for companies products and services, web development, product photography content writing, customer relationship management and email follow through.

Also included in the technical training modules are data privacy and cybercrime law and digital marketing ethics, search engine optimization and email marketing, social media content creation, social media planning and calendar, business blogging, and building a freelance profile.

Applicant however should be Filipino citizens, at least a high school graduate, possesses basic information technology skills and has good communication skills, according to DICT.

While the deadline for applications was set May 11, DICT through Aquino said they can still accept applications before May 17 screening examinations.

Applications are done online. Interested applicants can apply through http://bit.ly/ristagbilaran as soon as possible, Aquino stressed.

The training on Rural Impact Sourcing is also in coordination with the provincial Government of Bohol, City Government of Tagbilaran, Bohol ICT Council, Department of Trade and Industry and digitalph.

For more information, contact Bhol ICT Council at 09772614851 or email at bohol.ictc@gmail.com. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol/DICT)