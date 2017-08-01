Design Center’s ‘Lucent Objects’ featured in Thai craft trend book for 2018

The Design Center of the Philippines continuously explores the potential of indigenous raw materials, its design strengths and assets, to support new product development, especially products crafted and manufactured by the country’s MSMEs to make Philippine products more competitive in the international market in terms of quality and innovation.

DCP’s Materials and Design Research and Development collaborated with multi-awarded and internationally-acclaimed designer and concurrent Head of Product Development for Go Lokal! Stanley Ruiz on “Lucent Objects”, a lamps and lighting special setting shown in last year’s 64th Manila FAME. The materials used for the special settings were developed through a series of experimentation with anabo fiber, corn husk, bakong scrunch, palm husk,pandan leaves, peanut shell, and peepal leaves among others. These materials and Ruiz’ innovative design approach, landed Lucent Objects a spot in the Craft Trend Book 2018 recently released by the SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Center of Thailand (SACICT).

The Craft Trend Book 2018 gathers information on art, crafts, and design to give insight on future trends on handicrafts and craftsmanship. The 2018 Craft Trend Book gives focus on the concepts of social craft networking, mass exclusivity, and digital detoxing.

The Design Center of the Philippines, an attached agency of the DTI, is committed to the promotion and use of design as a tool for improving the quality and competitiveness of Philippine products.

For more information on Design Center and its programs and services, please log on towww.designcenter.ph. You can also visit the Design Center at the DCP Bldg., CCP Complex, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City or contact them at 832-1112 to 18.