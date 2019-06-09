DepEd Tagbilaran City Division held its first state of the division address earlier today at the Bohol Tropics Resort.

Dr. Neri Ojastro, the OIC schools division superintendent stated the achievements and future plans of the division. He added that DepEd’s goal is to bring students to school, to make them learn, and to provide quality education. He also stated that the real challenge is to keep the students in school.

Dr. Ojastro proudly shared that all schools have been provided with cctv cameras, while all public elementary schools will be provided with air conditioning units. He also said that the division aims to modernize education management and governance, enhance the electronic database like records, recruitment, rewards and recognition process. He added that the division intends to achieve 100% complaint to COA rules and to release teachers benefits on time. Lastly, he said that DepEd continues to improve itself for the better.

Provincial Administrator Alfonso Damalerio and “Tatay” Billy Tongco attended the event on behalf of Gov. Edgar Chatto.

Dr. Ojastro expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Government of Bohol led by Gov. Chatto for the unceasing support to all of DepEd’s projects and undertakings.

Provincial Administrator Damalerio in his message stressed that the provincial government is likewise thankful to DepEd.

Education has been one of the pillars in Governor Chatto’s HEAT IT Development Agenda. His participative approach in governance has seen its progress to different programs which the provincial government and Deped have implemented.

He also reiterated that the incoming administration of Governor Elect Art Yap will continue to extend its full support to DepEd and its teachers.

Yap has stated this in his messages during his campaign sorties.

DepEd, during the program also recognizes outstanding education program supervisors and other division awardees and presented plaques of recognition.ent