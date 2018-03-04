D2 towns to align dev’t moves with district master plan – Aris

By JUNE S. BLANCO

REP. Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado will discuss with the mayors of the towns in Bohol’s 2nd district their respective development plans to ensure that these jive with the District Economic Master Plan (DEMP).

Aumentado said he will meet the mayors shortly to ensure that their plans dovetail with the DEMP, the details of which are now being finalized by a team from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

The draft DEMP identifies infrastructure, tourism potentials, economic zones and telecommunications as priority key areas.

The solon said only when these are established will a place be attractive to potential investors.

More often than not, he said, investors pour money only into businesses that they are currently involved in. When they find a locale’s business climate to be suitable, they tend to expand. When they feel the business environment to be friendly, they may venture into new but related businesses.

Putting up infrastructure like seaports, airports, roads and bridges, telecommunications will definitely make a place inviting to locators.

He said these will facilitate the transport going in and out of the locality of goods for raw materials and finished products for marketing.

The solon added that he has enlisted the help of concerned agencies in upgrading the airport, seaports and other facilities in Ubay – the perceived district “center”. The seaport has been expanded while the airport runway will be extended and widened.

The DEMP will serve as the district’s development “bible” to make headway for progress. Otherwise, he said, development will be topsy-turvy.

Harmonizing the towns’ development plans, he said, augurs well for the synchronized and well spread development of the district.