CV seniors defend champs crown wins 4th straight, 7th PRISAA title

TAGBILARAN CITY, May 4 (PIA)—Boosted by the home crowd and playing the home court advantage to the hilt, Team Region VII (Central Visayas) grabbed a total of 261 medals to carve its fourth straight seniors (18-24 years old) division championship title in the National Games of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) this year.

During the weeklong sports action held in multiple venues in Tagbilaran City and nearby towns, Central Visayas earlier intended to continue its winning streak after taking three consecutive and three more championship belts since PRISAA organized its national games.

Central Visayas trailed Region VI Western Visayas in team sports medals; Central Visayas only secured 18 gold medals in basketball, beach volleyball, football, 2 silver medals and 6 bronze medals as against 23 gold medals for the Ilonggo delegation.

Western Visayas scored gold medals in beach volleyball, softball and indoor volleyball, plus silver finishes for beach volleyball, sepak takraw, and a bronze in football.

Central Visayas edged past Region XI Davao Region which took 17 gold medals in baseball, basketball, sepak takraw and silver in indoor volleyball.

In the individual racquet sports events however, Central Visayas swept 31 gold medals, 11 silvers and 6 bronzes as against Western Visayas’ 13 gold medals, 10 silvers and 20 bronze medals to reverse the lead in favour of the hosts.

Region 12 SOCSKSARGEN bagged a single gold in tennis to place third in the racquet sports which includes badminton, table tennis and tennis.

In the individual combative sports, Central Visayas bagged 6 gold medals in boxing, 14 golds in karatedo and 2 in taekwondo to extend the lead against closest contender Western Visayas who could only manage 2 gold medals in taekwondo, 6 silvers in taekwondo, a silver in karatedo and 14 bronze medals more in boxing, karatedo and taekwondo.

In the seniors individual men’s athletics, Western Visayas picked 14 gold medals, 4 silver and a bronze as against central Visayas’ 4 golds, 5 silvers and 5 bronze.

In the women’s division, the rivalry continued with Western Visayas slightly edging out with their 8 gold, 4 silvers and 8 bronze as against the hosts’ 7 golds, 8 silvers and 7 bronzes.

In chess, Central Visayas scored 5 golds over Western Visayas’ 4 silver medals for men’s division.

In swimming, Central Visayas earned an aggregate record of 38 gold medals, 21 silver and 11 bronze medals for men and women as against Western Visayas’ 16 gold medals, 27 silver and 9 bronze medals.

In weightlifting, Central Visayas bowed to Western Mindanao as the hosts could only manage 15 gold medals, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals while the Mindanao team picked 23 gold medals, 5 silvers and 3 bronze medals.

In the cultural events and academic contests, Central Visayas picked a gold for Mutya ng PRISAA while Western Visayas had 2 golds for PRISAAwitan and a bronze for oratorical contest.

At the end of the weeklong sports hostilities held in multiple venues in Tagbilaran City and nearby towns, Central Visayas capped the sports meet with 143 gold medals, 65 silver and 53 bronze medals to come out champions.

Western Visayas emerged with a record of 78 gold medals, 57 silver and 68 bronze medals to rank second in the seniors division of the national games.

Davao Region finished the week off with 37 gold, 38 silver and 51 bronze medals to place third.

Western Mindanao (Region IX) went home fourth with 23 gold medals, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals, while Bicol Region (Region V) homed with 18 gold medals, 16 silvers and 51 bronze to be declared fifth.

PRISAA, the biggest sports league with 567 members competing, opened in Tagbilaran April 20 just as hosts Bohol set up a practically a tight security dragnet towards a zero-PRISAA-related incident.

This is also while hoping to top off 4.24 rating which the PRISAA Committee gave for 2017 hosts Zambales.

At the end of the 6 days hosting, PRISAA top officials gave Bohol a 4.6 rating for its hosting, according to PRISAA Bohol sports coordinator Achiles Amores. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)