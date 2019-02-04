Culture icons, theater groups descent to Bohol for NAM ‘19

Culture bearer icons of the seven arts: Music, Dance, Drama, Literature, Visual Arts, Architecture, and Film from all over the country descent to Bohol for the National Arts Month in February.

These cultural icons would be joined by Boholanos who have trained in the styes of artistic luminaries as National Artist Napoleon Abueva, poet statesman Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, the Loboc Children’s Choir, the Loboc Youth Ambassadors Band, the Dimiao Children’s Rondalla, Film Director Maryo J. de los Reyes, actor Cesar Montano, Luke Mijares, painters Nene Lungay and RicRamasola, poetess MarjEvasco, composer Joseph Gara, the Diwanag Dance Theater, HNU Chorale, the Tagbilaran City Choir, Alicia Children Bamboo Ensemble, BAJI, KAKA, Noel Tuason, the DepEd Special Program for the Arts, MarianitoLuspo, ReighMonreal, Cocoy Ponte, Henri Cainglet, Sam Penaso, Leo Abaya, Orlando Pabotoy Jr., the KASING SINING TeatroBol-anon Ensemble who are now blazing a trail for others to witness and for dreamers to follow.

It may be recalled that these disciplines blossomed in Bohol since the past decades through a long-stretches of programs of activities that help locals actualize their potentials and using the arts as a form of expression of a nation.

The artistic wealth of Bohol and the creative ingenuity of its people and communities have been proverbial and legendary, according toBohol cultural icopn and multi awarded film director and composer Lutgardoilabad.

It is not a hyperbole to say that seeds of creative genius lie ingrained in many a Boholano’s veins and heart. It was in the mid-90s however that the seedbed of a programmatic progress to empower Boholano artistry was installed, germinating from the Relampagos-Chatto administration, continuing in the Aumentado governance reaching a major summit in the current Chatto administration, he recalled as he pointed out the Bohol cultural renaissance.

As tribute to this singular achievement, the Provincial Government of Bohol, through its Center for Culture and Arts Development (CCAD), in cooperation with the City Government of Tagbilaran, the National Museum Branch of Bohol, and the Bohol Arts Culture and Heritage Council (BACH), is paying tribute to the Seven (7) Arts in February.

Movie icons, Liza Dino-Seguerra, Chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines and award-winning Theater Actor and Drama and Film Director Joel Lamangan(MIFF 2019 Best Film Director for Rainbow Sunset) will grace the opening of the Bohol Arts Month on February 6, at 9:00 AM at the Bohol Cultural Center. They will speak on the Art of Film and its potential in expanding the creative industries of Bohol, Labad said.

In the afternoon, Dino-Seguerra will conduct a seminar on the Programs of the FDCP to enrich the direction of the Bohol Film Commission, followed by a special screening of an award-winning movie.

For the arts of Dance, Music, and Literature: a Creative Movement EURYTHMY Workshop with Switzerland-based PETA artist JOSE PURISIMA; a Musical Showcase at the Meridian Hotel on February 16; A Dance Showcase on February 21; a Music Theater Voice Workshop with American artist Allison Englanc and a Yoga Training Workshop with Guillaume Morgan from France from February 24-March 2; Heritage and Arts TALKS at the National Museum Branch of Bohol.

For the arts of Theater and Drama: An International Playwriting Workshop with playwright –teachers from Europe and USA from February 25-27; and a Visayan-wide Theater Festival and Congress with 7 theater groups from all over the region, with performances and demonstrations towards the establishing of a Philippine Theater Academy.

The City Government of Tagbilaran will also hold the following activities: Arts Contests in the morning of February 28 at the Island City Mall Activity Center in the following fields: Balak, Kuradang de Saulog, Fruit Carving, Saulog Head Dress Making. In the afternoon, activities at the Salazar Monument in Ubujan are scheduled, namely: Awarding of Contest Winners, Turn Over of City Cultural Mapping Results, Ribbon Cutting of Capt. Salazar Monument and excerpts from the Capt. Salazar Musical. (PIA)