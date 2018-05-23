Coverage and PressCon 21st Dairy Congress and Expo 2018

The Provincial Government of Bohol, through the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) will host the 21st Dairy Congress & Expo from May 23-25, 2018 at the Bohol Cultural Center, this city.

With its theme; “Moving Towards Milk Self-Sufficiency”, the event expected to boost our dairy industry as well as help our farmers augment their income; not to mention the pronouncement of Bohol as Dairy Capital of the Philippines by DA Sec. Manny Piñol.

Considering that this a great promotion for Bohol, we are requesting you and your media to cover the event. We are also inviting your media for a PRESS CONFERENCE at11:30 am at the Governor’s Mansion, with Dairy Confederation of the Philippines Chairman Isidro Albano, Dir. Arnel Del Barrio-Philippine Carabao Authority, Administrator Marilyn-National Dairy Authority; among others are expected to join in the interaction.