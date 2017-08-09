Corporates encouraged to connect with PH startup community at GOAB, jumpstart digital innovation

In its fifth year, the annual Geeks on a Beach (GOAB) international tech and startup confab encourages more corporates to connect with the local startup and technology community and jumpstart their digital innovation.

Connect with PH startup community

“Our bigger goal is to bring the right minds together to connect and initiate value-centric conversations,” said Robert Cristobal, TechTalks.ph Chief Content Officer and Singapore-based Frame316.com Founder.

Cristobal explains that events like GOAB brings together corporates, technical experts (geeks), and startups, with the merging of these unique environments contributing to programs that compels institutions to adopt digital and innovative ​insights that increase value of their bottom line.

Innovators and startups, also called tech entrepreneurs, are also challenged to create products and services that serve today’s business and societal needs while improving enterprises and livelihoods for the future.

Under the “tech for good” mindset, GOAB also aims to highlight creative ways to address environmental concerns due to this year’s venue in Palawan.​

A non-profit, independent community of business, tech, and startup enthusiasts, TechTalks.ph aims to offer valuable programs to help startups or innovation-driven enterprises to succeed and increase the number of tech professionals in the country.

GOAB is expected to draw an estimated 500 participants along with some of the biggest names of the tech, design, and startup world from across the world in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines on August 24-25, 2017.

“For corporates and traditional businesses, GOAB can mean access to as much resources as they can in terms of innovation in tech and design, an area that their existing infrastructures may have challenges acquiring,” said Cristobal.

He cites examples of those that may benefit from GOAB, including a giant transnational corporation seeking a breakthrough in virtual reality technology or a healthcare company planning to build a mobile app that makes diagnosis accessible real-time.

“Opportunities are endless if corporate decision makers would have access to designers, developers and investors. GOAB amplifies that connection, streamlines the process and humanizes the effort to collaborate,” said Cristobal.

Jumpstart digital innovation

TechTalks founder Tina Amper said this year’s GOAB will feature a special series of talks just for corporates and businesses wishing to jumpstart their digital innovation.

She said this is for businesses that want to incorporate automated processes and tools, use software to reach out to new customers and expand profits, harness the power of social media and digital marketing techniques to increase revenue and boost their branding, and partner with experienced and trusted digital experts.

Amper explained that a special track entitled “Corporate Digital Transformation” workshop that could potentially be useful in their respective industries.

Specific topics will include digital literacy for CEOs and decision makers, social media for business, finding your unique brand system (UBS), updating business models and branding in a digital world, and a corporate-startup encounter.

“Corporates should not miss this chance to get instant results and added-value at GOAB. Join us in Palawan,” said Amper.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry ​(PCCI​), which has expressed interest in investing in startups will also have one of its directors​, Engr. Ramon D. Escueta, ​grace Geeks on a Beach in Palawan as a keynote speaker. Engr. Escueta is the President of ​Asia-Pacific Business and Industrial System​ and Founder/​President of APSYS Solutions Technology, Inc.

PLDT, Smart, Voyager, PayMaya, ePLDT, Smart DevNet, PLDT Enterprise, and PLDT Innolab, and Ideaspace are supporting GOAB as co-presenters while ASPACE Philippines is co-producer. GOAB is held in partnership with the City Government of Puerto Princesa, Palaweño ICT Association, and DOST-PCIEERD. The official airline partner is Philippines Airasia and the official ticketing partner is Ticketbase. The silver sponsors include Payoneer, Zalora, PouchNATION, Istorya.net , Synergy 88 Digital, Uniform Solutions, Temasys, and AtoX Solutions. The bronze sponsors are NXTLVL Academy, LabPH, Spring Valley Corporation, North Ridge Partners, Amazon Web Services, Eastern Communications, Startechup, and Gobi Partners.

The media partners are e27, Tech in Asia, Bohol News Daily by Auza.net , InnoPub Media, Geeks in Cambodia, Asian Journal Publications, Balikbayan Magazine, Mobile Ecosystem Forum, ConnectedWomen.co, QueenCityCebu.com , GMA News Online, and MyTV Channel Network. The organizational partners are the Philippine Software Industry Association, National ICT Confederation of the Philippines, UP CeBuinIT, Digital Commerce Association of the Philippines, Developers Connect, Science and Technology Advisory Council – Silicon Valley, Mynimo, Teradoor, Israel Chamber of Commerce Philippines, and the Cloud Security Alliance Philippines. GOAB is supported by Purple Cow, Orange Hub and iSkwelahan.com.

GOAB is organized by TechTalks.ph, powered by Sym.ph, branding by Happy Garaje, and pr by PRWorks. For registration or partnership information or further details, visit www.GeeksOnABeach.com, follow on Twitter/Facebook Geeks On A Beach, or contact hello@GeeksOnABeach.com.