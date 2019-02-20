Classical Music in Bohol’s Arts Month’s at Meridian

If only for some few hours, Boholanos sat and allowed themselves to be transported to the soothing classical music, as the Office of Governor’s Center for Culture and Arts Development (CCAD) and the local arts council brought in the biggest gathering of musical artists at the Meridian Hotel.

Set in time for the National Arts Month, the Musical Tertulia, or the social gathering featured not just the well loved Bohol musical groups and individuals, it also put in two featured artists: a grade 12 multi-awarded pianist grandson of a Boholano and a professional violinist in most Italian classical orchestra.

Billed as Uplifting Classical Music, the social gathering of musical artists centered on one genre of music: the classics, which most Boholanos are deprived of.

“Classical music” as opposed to the baroque, is noted for its development of highly sophisticated instrumental musical forms, like the concerto, symphony and sonata and is distinguished for its use of sophisticated vocal and instrumental forms, such as opera.

Classical music largely refers to the art music from the 1750s to the early 1820s, the same period when Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Joseph Haydn, and Ludwig van Beethoven created ripples in the music world.

And if you even wondered why doctors would recommend that would be mothers should listen to classical music, such is so because playing or listening to classical music can increase one’s creativity as music stimulates emotional and cognitive abilities, allowing the brain to think in new and different ways.

The Bohol musical tertulia opened with RohmarBinibini playing Harold Arlen Harburg’sOver the Rainbow and followed by De Guzman-Buenaventura’s Mala-ala mo Kaya by soprano Trini Dawson and baritone Sid Manalo.

Then, to the grand piano, Aida Cloribel Kirsten played Malagueña by Lecouna.

A short lull and the Tagbilaran City Children’s Choir under the baton of EnriquietaButalid, renders a Ramon Santos arrangement of Tuksuhan and Nitoy Gonzales’ Usahay.

Then, an original Bisayan composition with piano accompaniment by Butalid had Soprano Vida May Tirol de Juan and tenor maestro Joshibiah de Juan rendering Gugmang Nag-inusara. This was followed by the duo doing a Cebuano Medley arranged by EudenicePalaruan.

Another city group: the tagbilaran City Youth Singing Ambassadors under conductor De Juan rendered a Pasek-Paul and arranged by Huff version of AMillion Dreams.

The tertulia’s part one capped with the Jeduthun: The Singing Boholano Priests singing an acapella version of Lead Me Lord and a popular Filipino pop music “NaritonaangLahat.”

When the first part of the gathering of musical treasures set the mood for the afternoon, Part 2 rolled off with the weeping violin rendition of Massenet’s Thai’s by Italian concert master and solo violinist TullioVidmar.

When everyone else thought the best classics are by European musicians, Boholana Lyell Mae Cartagenas-Arellano and lyric soprano Claire AvergonzadoCarnecerallowed Arellano to embellished the vocal melody of a Delibes piece Flower Duet. This brought the modest crowd to the memory lanes of the Philippine opera.

The soprano duet pressed on local talent that could be at par with the sopranos in the world stage.

And when it was child piano prodigy’s time, US based and multi awarded pianist Devun Norberto JumamoyAmorandto, fingers cajoling the keyboard, played Chopin’s Ballade No, 2 in F and Impromptu Fantasy.

The Tagbilaran City Chidren’s Choir came in again for their rendition of Singenburger’s Ave Maria and Cavatina.

Then, the Italian violinist who was married to Rhea Fernandez, and who has been a professor at Liceo Conservatory of Music in Cagayan teaching violin and music history, took the stage again in his rendition of Abelardo’s Cavatina and V Montiff’s Czardas.

The last musician pianist Amoranto did Gerswin’s Prelude No. 2 and Khachaturian’s Toccata. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)