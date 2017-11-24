CityMalls nationwide launch Go Lokal! in Imus, Cavite

24 November 2017, Manila – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) teams up with listed property developer DoubleDragon Properties Inc. in the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the provinces through the Go Lokal stores. Under the partnership, DoubleDragon will operate and manage Go Lokal stores in all CityMalls branches.

Go Lokal!@CityMall will be launched nationwide tomorrow, November 25, 2017 in CityMall Imus, Cavite. Registration starts at 11:00 am.

Visit Go Lokal! Store outlets @SMKultura Makati, @Rustan’sMakati, @Glorietta@, @Robinson’sPlaceManila, @EnchantedKingdom and @GoLokal!ConceptStore@DTI located at the Groundfloor, Trade and Industry Bldg., 361 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City.