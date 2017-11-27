CITYMALL LAUNCHES 22 GO LOKAL! NATIONWIDE
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez together with DoubleDragon (DD) CEO Edgar “Injap” Sia (4th from R) and President Ferdinand Sia (6th from R) led (25 November 2017) the inaugural launch of 22 Go Lokal! Stores nationwide, with the ceremonial launch conducted in CityMall Imus, Cavite. CityMall is the fifth mall partner of Go Lokal! that will feature world-class products of Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in high foot traffic areas free of charge. Sec. Lopez said that with DTI’s collaboration with the private sector, MSMEs will have access to bigger value chains, which would give them the opportunity to explore bigger markets for their products. DD CEO Injap Sia, on the other hand, announced his plan to provide a space for Go Lokal! stores in over 100 CityMalls that are set to open nationwide. Go Lokal! is a design-concept store initiated by DTI showcasing innovative, high-quality Philippine products crafted, designed, and produced by the country’s MSMEs. Also at the inauguration were DTI Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos (6th from L), DoubleDragon CityMalls Special Projects Head Frederico Gutierrez (2nd from R), Imus, Cavite Vice Mayor Arnel Catimbuhan (3rd from R), and other DTI officials