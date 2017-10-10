Central Luzon MSMEs bring best products to Manila  

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Central Luzon will strut its products in Metro Manila as the Department of Trade and Industry Region-3 is set to open the Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair on October 11 to 15, 2017 at SM Mega Mall Trade Hall in Mandaluyong, providing a platform to showcase their products in preparation for entering the mainstream market.

This as the Department pushes for the 7Ms strategy to help Filipino MSMEs compete locally and globally. The 7Ms strategy for Philippine MSME Development are mindset, mastery, mentoring, market, money, machines, models, which are expected to propel MSMEs to make headway in increasing the competitive market.

At least 153 Central Luzon MSMEs will participate in the annual showcase of products from the seven provinces of the region, promoting their provincial branding namely:

Aurora – “Siempre Aurora”

Bataan – “Galing Bataan”

Bulacan – “Tatak Bulakenyo”

Nueva Ecija – “Taas Noo Novo Ecijano”

Pampanga – “Vida Pampanga”

Tarlac – “Natural Tarlac”

Zambales – “Zambales Finest”

“It’s the best opportunity for MSMEs to market their products especially with the consumer base here in Metro Manila is very huge. We also expect the influx of buyers as Christmas season draws near,” DTI Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said.

MSME participants in the trade fair have been assisted by DTI through Negosyo Centers, Shared Service Facilities (SSF), One Town, One Product, Kapatid Mentor ME Project, SME Roving Academy, among others. The assistance have helped MSMEs enhance their products in terms of quality and quantity of products, product label and packaging.

The Likha ng Central Luzon five-day promotional trade fair will feature products such as processed food, furniture and home furnishings, ceramics, jewelry, handicrafts, fashion accessories, bags, footwear, gifts and holiday decors, and other novelty products.

There will also be an exhibit of prototypes of products that were the result of the OTOP Next Generation project where the DTI provided MSMEs with design consultancy, product development services and product labeling design assistance.

Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair is a major regional trade promotion activity jointly organized by the DTI-3 and Philexport – Region 3, with the support of the Regional Development Council – Region 3 and the Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation, Inc. (CLGCFI).

Likha 2017 is now on its 19th year and serves as the culminating activity of industry and trade related programs of DTI for the MSMEs of Region 3. The Trade Fair has proven to be an effective venue to promote the products of the region to institutional buyers and exporters based in Metro Manila and nearby areas.