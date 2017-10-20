CDO EdTech Startup to represent PH in Start Jerusalem            

A startup from Cagayan de Oro will represent the Philippines all-expense paid in Start Jerusalem (Start JLM) on 5-11 November 2017 after besting four other local startups during the Pitch Jerusalem, a pitch competition for innovative technology-based startups, held at the QBO Innovation Hub in DTI International Building, Makati City last 9 October 2017.

Headed by Co-Founder John Vincent Fiel, Wela School Systems is an EdTech Startup which aims to lessen the faculty’s burden when it comes to academic reports. The startup offers a cloud-based grading platform that would enhance the productivity of teachers by automating reports and reducing the use of unnecessary spreadsheets. Also, they created a system that provides a better workflow for educators.

In Wela’s way, Mr. Fiel explained that instead of making multiple excel sheets, users can reduce it to two sheets and upload it to their system. Wela will do all the reports that teachers need, including the report card of the students, list of honors, and certificates, among others. Using the system could help the educators finish their report requirements in two days from average of two weeks before. Basically, the main goal is to automate the teachers’ end- to-end process.

The startup is currently serving eight private schools in CDO, Mindanao and is currently scaling in Luzon and the Visayas. Aside from assisting the teachers, Wela School Systems also has a mobile application for parents to help them track their children’s attendance, homework, grades, and receive announcements from the school, among others.

Together with representatives of other winning startups worldwide, Wela will be part of the “boostcamp” with workshops and sessions designed to take their product or solution to the next level.

The pitch competition was presented by the Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines and the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, in cooperation with the Department of Trade and Industry – Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and QBO Innovation Hub and ICCP Platinum Sponsor, Dayanan Business Consultancy and Event Sponsors TrueLogic Online Solutions and Payoneer.

Among the 30 startups who submitted their applications for the PITCH Jerusalem, five were invited to present their pitch. Aside from Wela School Systems, the four other startups who presented were Enguest, JazzyPay, MachiBox, and Teratomo.

The panel of judges were composed of Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ICCP) President Itamar Gero, ICCP VP for External Affairs David Elefant, ICCP Director Sagiv Massad, and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) – International Cooperation Assistant Secretary Dr. Leah Buendia. Embassy of Israel Deputy Consul General Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov also graced the event.

Start JLM 2017 will gather startup founders around the world to explore and experience Jerusalem’s booming start-up ecosystem. The city has been recognized to be one of the emerging technology and innovation hubs around the world.

The pitch competition was presented by the Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines and the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, in cooperation with the Department of Trade and Industry – Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and QBO Innovation Hub and ICCP Platinum Sponsor, Dayanan Business Consultancy and Event Sponsors TrueLogic Online Solutions and Payoneer.