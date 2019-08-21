Call for Submission: WILA-Cebu’s Paglambo Regional Creative Writing Workshop on Flash Fiction on September 14-15, 2019

The Women in Literary Arts – Cebu, Inc. (WILA), with the sponsorship of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), will conduct a creative writing workshop focusing on the flash fiction genre on September 14-15. 2019 (Saturday-Sunday).

The workshop panel will be headed by one of the founding members of WILA, the literary scholar and poet, Dr. Erlinda Kintanar-Alburo. The workshop program consists of a keynote lecture, presentations by fictionists among WILA members, and a workshop proper

where the works will be discussed by the panel and the workshop auditors under the supervision of a session moderator.

Interested individuals should submit either a set of (a) three (3) pieces of flash fiction that should not be more than 400 words but not less that 200 or (b) two (2) pieces composed of more than 400 words but not more than 900. The entries may be in English, and/or Cebuano and must not have been published or submitted to other workshops prior to Paglambo. The participant should also submit a short bionote and an updated CV that includes a list of published works and contact information.

The entries must be in the following format: Times New Roman font style, 12 font size, one inch all around margin and encoded on a document file with an 8” x11” setting. The entries, in a Word file, shall be sent as an attachment and emailed to this address:

atongpaglambo2019@gmail.com.