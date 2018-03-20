CALABARZON Regional MSME Development Council focuses on MSME growth
by admin | Mar 20, 2018 | Headlines, Photo Story |
CALABARZON Regional MSME Development Council focuses on MSME growth. The Department of Trade and Industry Region 4-A recently hosted a Special Organizational Meeting of the CALABARZON Regional MSME Development Council to help promote, support, and strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region. The meeting also discussed the MSME Development Plan 2017-2022 with business environment, business capacity, and business opportunities as its focus areas. The development plan serves as the scheme for the convergence of initiatives adopted and implemented by different stakeholders towards growth and development of Philippine MSMEs. The MSME Development Plan 2017-2022 also takes into consideration global issues and provides cross-cutting strategies such as expanding MSME assistance centers, promoting women and youth entrepreneurship, strengthening the role of the local government units, maximizing opportunities in the digital and internet economy, and promoting green growth. In photo are (from L-R) Development Bank of the Philippines Account Officer Assistant John Gendric E. Flores, Director Jerry Clavesillas, DTI-4A Regional Director Marilou Quinco-Toledo, DTI-Rizal Provincial Director Mercedes Parreño, and Rizal Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Milagros Trias