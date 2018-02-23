Buyers’ Day presents newest Go Lokal! collections

22 February 2018 – Go Lokal!, the leading retail concept store which showcases high quality and innovative Philippine products crafted, designed and manufactured by the country’s Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), will launch its newest collections for 2018 at a Buyers’ Day on March 08, 2018.

The Buyers’ Day is an opportunity for buyers to check out the new products of over a hundred MSMEs from the product development program of the Design Center of the Philippines, exclusively for Go Lokal!. The event will be highlighted with the awarding of Top Brand discoveries of 2017, startups that fulfilled their goal of creating value, supporting dramatic bottom-line results and acting as a strategic asset to customers worldwide.

The Buyers’ Day will be held at the GoLokal!ConceptStore@DTI located at the Ground Floor, Trade and Industry Building, 361 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City. For more information on Go Lokal!, please visit its website at golokal.dti.gov.ph.