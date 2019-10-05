BOHOL’S CHOCOLATE PRINCESS WINS APEC BEST FAMILY SUPPORT AWARD

Tagbilaran City. DalareichPolot, General Manager of DalareichTableya and CEO of Guinto Chocolates, wins in the worldwide search for APEC Business Efficiency and Success Target (BEST) Award for “Best Family Support” during the Women and the Economy Forum in La Serena, Chile.

Dalareich’s business model presentation was done via Skype, where she was competing with nominees from twenty one (21) other APEC economies. In her presentation, Polot narrated her romance with cacao and highlighted how her passion for tableya has developed over the years beginning when she was a kid.

It may be recalled that Polothad the big break in her chocolate journey when she joined the Young Entrepreneurs Bootcamp in Manila in 2013, which was sponsored by the SamahanngmgaPilipinasaReporma at Kaunlaran (SPARK!) and the United States Embassy, where she emerged as the Grand Prize Winner and received $5,000 and a trophy.Polot is the current Chair of the Bohol Cacao Development Council.

The BEST Award includes seven categories, including the Grand Prix, Highest Growth Potential, International Attractiveness, Best Social Impact, the 4th Industrial Revolution Project, and two new important nominations: Best Family Business Support and the Best Top Manager, which werelaunched this year.

The award was received by DTI Region VII Director Aster Caberte, who represented the Department of Trade and Industry in the APEC Ministerial Meeting from October 2-9, 2019.(VLigan, DTI Bohol)