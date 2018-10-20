BOHOL MSMEs Shine Bright in National Fair PASAY CITY

Now on its 68th edition, Manila FAME boasts as a reliable sourcing destination for high quality home, fashion, holiday, architectural and interior pieces. Its shows support local small and medium enterprises as they present their masterpieces to the global exports market

This year, nine artisans and enterprises from Bohol will showcase the best products of the province. Dubbed as Mugna’ng Bol-anon, crafts from different parts of Bohol will be displayed in the Artisans Village of the said fair: Antequera Tourist Information and Display Center, P1 Handicraft, Tubigon Loomweavers MPC, Crissander Enterprises, Let’s Go Natural Souvenir Shop, Prime of Asia Handicraft, Taming Loomweavers MPC, Lila Maguey Growers Association, and Jewellyn Fashion Galleries. . Returning to the event is the 2018 Katha Awardee for Best Product Design: Holiday Decors and Gifts, Ms. Christine Viturcio. Asisisted by DTI Bohol these entrepreneurs surely embodies the artistic qualities of a Boholano skill.

The premiere arts and fashion trade show, graced by no other than Secretary Ramon Lopez, is organized by Department of Trade and Industry through its Center for Inetrnational Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM). The platform gives an avenue for artisans and buyers who want to source high quality, design forward and Philippine Made Products with an artisanal touch.