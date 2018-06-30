Bohol MSMEs Participate in Live Streaming Forum on Empowering Philippine SMEs thru Digital Tools and Mentoring

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL – More than twenty Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) viewed an online learning event last June 27, 2018 in an initiative to provide wider access to government information.

The event, entitled Empowering Philippines SMEs with Digital Tools and Mentorship Opportunities, was a whole day event held at the Philippine Trade and Training Center (PTTC) in Manila with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of MSMEs using digital systems and facilities that can be utilized according to their needs. Among the presenters of the event includes the United States Ambassador to the Philippines Amb. Sung Kim, President of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Ms. Alegria S. Limjoco, and Secretary Ramon M. Lopez of DTI.

In an initiative of one of the organizers, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provided a live streaming platform for the MSMEs in all of its offices to join the said event without travelling physically to the venue. Two venues were designated by Bohol Province which includes the Provincial Office and Negosyo Center BOSS in order to deliver a wider access of viewership. Aside from the speeches from the keynote speakers, MSMEs were able to view and absorb the information discussed by mentors from panel discussions to workshops as well as clinic sessions.

Among the topics discussed were the digitalization and improving of Filipino MSMEs’ reach to global market, effective marketing content making and improving enterprises’ access to finance. This enabled the Boholano businessmen to learn the current challenges and opportunities the industry is facing in the digital age at the same time as the participants in the Capital. (Photos by B. Panong and C. Apale) -KACalumba