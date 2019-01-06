Bohol hosts PH’s first GFNY int’l bike race

Without much of an effort but putting up the right infrastructure, Bohol inches its way to its new assertion as among the country’s emerging sports tourism capitals.

This month, Bohol’s gorgeous country roads, challenging hills and magnificent scenery plus its warm people would be receiving the internationally acclaimed international cycling marathon in its qualifying runs: the prestigious Gran Fondo New York (GFNY).

GFNY is a personal endurance challenge where you compete against others, the clock and yourself, Bohol local organizer David Aliño bared at the Kapihansa PIA.

Coming first in the Philippines after its inaugural Gran Fondo New York race in the United States in 2011, organizers accordingly did not think twice about the proposal to hold the first ever GFNY in the Philippines in Bohol, revealed Bohol Department of Tourism (DOT) officer in charge JaypeeOrcullo.

Well paved roads, magnificent scenery, great backroads and warm people, DOT said as the New York DOT sold Bohol to the GFNY.

Set this last week of January, a brood of international and local cyclists would be descending to Bohol, gather up at the Bellevue Hotel in Panglao and get familiar with the race route, Bohol’s tourism sites and the warm people before gearing it out for the race on the 27th.

The Bohol GFNY would be a two category event: a 140 kilometer race through Bohol’s scenic country roads featuring some 1554 meters of elevation and the easier non-competitive fun ride route of 66 kilometers with 554 meters of elevation gain, Aliño of the home team Paseo de Loon bared.

What makes the gran fondo (or big challenge) is that this was initially created to honor pro cycling legends in their hometown or over an iconic race route. In Bohol, it is more of the iconic race route.

Gran fondos must be a timed race of at least 74 miles (120km) long, and prizes and awards are awarded to top finishers in each category.

In Bohol, over the minimum requirements, the gran fondo takes over the four days set beginning Thursday January 24, where the multi-day celebration starts with a celebration of Boholano music, food and beverages, shared Bohol Department of Tourism (DOT) officer JaypeeOrcullo during the forum aired live over DyTR.

Basically chip timed event, cyclists in both competitive and non-competitive segments get to be timed so one knows whether he beats his best distance record, while at the same time pitting himself against other cyclists, Aliño said.

While the top three of each age group competitor in the race gets to have podium honors, he added that the top 10 finishers for each category can get an invite to the front corral of the prestigious Campagnolo GFNY this May 19, starting off at the iconic George Washington Bridge in New York for the GFNY World Championships.

A mass start race, Bohol organizers have said they are about to complete the final coordination as the individual chip timing from start to finish needs to be coordinated with police moderated traffic to ensure riders do not have to stop during the race, Orcullo said.

GFNY is the latest of the international road races which have found their way to love Bohol roads.

In December of 2011, the Timex 226 Bohol Triathlon found the Anda to Panglao route a neat challenge.

The succeeding years, Bellevue put in its own brand of triathlons followed the Ironman 5150 as it found its home to the hotel since then.

Before that, another gran fondo type of fun ride: Giro d Luca found its way to Bohol too, making it the first regular annual long distance fun ride here.

GFNY registration is ongoing at www.gfnyph.com, registration includes pro-level imported jersey (mandatory race attire), race goodie bag, which includes a GFNY PH 800ml Elite Italy bike bottle, fully supported course with police, medical, mechanical, staff and volunteers, 6 fully stocked aid stations, finishers medal, post-race meal, pre-race group rides on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during race week and a fun and challenging day of cycling in an International peloton.

GFNY is the latest and the most competitive full bike race. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)