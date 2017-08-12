BOHOL BACKS SMOKING BAN – GOV CHATTO…

In support of Executive Order No. 26 issued by Pres. Rodrigo R. Duterte, Gov. Edgar M. Chatto issued a Memorandum to all Mayors in the Province of Bohol enjoining them to observe the smoking ban in their respective LGUs.

EO No. 26 entitled “Providing for the establishment of smoke-free environments in public and enclosed spaces.

The Order applies to all persons whether residents or not,

However, Designated Smoking Areas (DSA) are barred in schools, hospitals, clinics, food preparation areas, and locations in which fire hazards are present.

The establishment of the DSA shall comply with the standards set forth under the said Order.

Further, the EO also prohibits the placing of tobacco advertisements and other promotional materials within 100 meters from the perimeter of a school, public playground, and other facilities frequented by minors.

On the other hand, Local government units particularly the City/Municipal Health Officer in coordination with the Department of Health are enjoined to develop, promote and implement their respective Local Smoking Cessation Programs consistent with the National Cessation Programs established pursuant to RA 9211.

Moreover, all cities and municipalities are enjoined to form a Local Smoke Free Task Force to help carry out the provisions of the Order.

Those who are found violating the EO shall be punished in accordance with the applicable penalties provided under Sec 32 of Republic Act 9211 and other applicable laws.