Bohol awaiting arrival of Brazilian girolando cattle

TAGBILARAN CITY January 6, 2018 (PIA)—The move to make Bohol the country’s dairy capital nears, hooves at a time.

This as the Department of Agriculture (DA) through secretary Emmanuel Pinol is set to bring to Bohol the first batch of girolando cattles which the country imports from Brazil.

The batch, according to separate sources at the DA said as much as 2,000 heads are expected to arrive in Bohol this year.

Governor Edgar Chatto, in his message to Boholanos gathered during the opening of Bohol’s third Dairy Box, a mall stall selling buffalo milk, bared the development even as Sec. Pinol has wanted to know how Boholanos would take the plan to transform the province into udder for the country’s dairy requirements and cut on imported dairy dependence. .

Gov Chatto said the government through the DA plans to import about 5,000 heads of Girolando dairy cattle from Brazil to attain the goal.

He added that the government is now awaiting the completion of the quarantine of these cattle to make sure that these imported breeds carry no diseases that can affect the native breeds in the province.

Bohol, which has been declared free from foot and mouth disease affecting cloven livestock is also particularly cautious about the entry of the disease that can be carried by imported breeds.

Bohol has over 3,000 hectares of lands at the Ubay Stock Farm which could be ideal for the target of increasing the local supply to respond to the national requirement.

The Philippines hand been largely dependent on imported milk and dairy products from New Zealand and other countries like the United States and Canada, as only 1.8 % of the national requirements produced here.

At the Ubay Stock Farm is the National Dairy Authority’s Multiplier Farm which also operates a cattle dairy farm while in the same complex is the Philippine Carabao Center, which has now produced an average of 200 liters of buffalo milk daily.

Bohol livestock adopters who availed of the New Zealand Cattle dispersal program noted that milk production is not much with the tropics.

Already averaging 200 liters of carabao milk a day from its buffalo livestock farmers, the next target is to continue with the Italian Buffalo dispersals while looking at the Girolando breeds.

Research showed that Girolando cattle is a cross breed from the Dutch breed Gir and the Holtein cattle.

The goal was to get an improved breed with a high productivity, fertility and efficiency and still not be affected by the warm equatorial climate.

The female Girolando has physiological characteristics perfect for production in the tropics like udder capacity and support, size of teats, has high milk production, its black and white spots perfect for its thermo-regulatory capacity, among others.

According to the cattlesite.com, Girolandos start producing calves at around 30 months, peaks in milk production at 10 years to 15 years, with a between birth intervals at 410 days.

The governor has included the plan to realize the DA target of making Bohol the country’s dairy capital, in the provincial government’s 2018 ten priority programs. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)