Ayala Malls opens its 1st Go Lokal! Store

03 October 2017 – Three (3) days after the successful “Buyers’ Day at the GoLokal! ConceptStore@DTI on September 29, 2017, another Go Lokal! PopUp store opened @Glorietta2 on October 03, 2017.

The event also sealed the partnership of the Department of Trade and Industry represented by Trade Chief Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and Ayala Corporation CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala on the Go Lokal! Stores project spearheaded by DTI that aims to help and support the country’s MSMEs gain access to the local consumer market, and eventually, the global export market.

The GoLokal!PopUpStore@Glorietta2 is located at the Palm Drive Lobby of Glorietta 2. Visit other Go Lokal! Stores @SMKultura, @RustansMakati, @RobinsonsPlaceManila, @EnchantedKingdom and GoLokal!ConceptStore@DTI for more of your favorite Go Lokal! products. Go Lokal! will also soon be available online @marketa.ph.