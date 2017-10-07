Ayala Malls opens its 1st Go Lokal! Store
03 October 2017 – Three (3) days after the successful “Buyers’ Day at the GoLokal! ConceptStore@DTI on September 29, 2017, another Go Lokal! PopUp store opened @Glorietta2 on October 03, 2017.
The event also sealed the partnership of the Department of Trade and Industry represented by Trade Chief Secretary Ramon M. Lopez and Ayala Corporation CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala on the Go Lokal! Stores project spearheaded by DTI that aims to help and support the country’s MSMEs gain access to the local consumer market, and eventually, the global export market.
The GoLokal!PopUpStore@Glorietta2 is located at the Palm Drive Lobby of Glorietta 2. Visit other Go Lokal! Stores @SMKultura, @RustansMakati, @RobinsonsPlaceManila, @EnchantedKingdom and GoLokal!ConceptStore@DTI for more of your favorite Go Lokal! products. Go Lokal! will also soon be available online @marketa.ph.
Products carried by PCHEA
In photo L to R: From Ayala Corporation Corporate Strategy and Development, Head of Public Policy, Antonio LambinoII, Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) President Donald Dee, Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Rosvi C. Gaetos, DTI Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado, DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, Ayala Corporation CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala, DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion Director Rhodora Leano, Philippine Chamber of Handicrafts Exporters And Artisans Inc President Mila L. Lacson, Ayala Malls Group Head Rowena M. Tomeldan, DTI-BDTP Assistant Director Marievic Bonoan, Board Of Directors Member and PCHEA Auditor Raymond U. Maron, Operations Manila And South Central Malls Unit Head, Ayala Malls Group/ Markalex Creative Craft Corp President, Joseph F. Reyes, ECOP Honorary Chairman Edgardo lacson.