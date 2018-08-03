ARTA calls for review of Citizen’s Charters to align with  new EODB law—3-7-20 rule for faster government  transactions must be strictly observed

As the temporary secretariat of the Anti-Red Tape Authority, the Department of Trade and Industry-Competitiveness Bureau (CB) urged all government agencies to start the review of their systems and processes starting with their existing Citizen’s Charter, to comply with the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

Speaking before the officials of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Assistant Secretary Pacheco cited Section 5 of Republic Act 11032, calling for the reengineering of their systems and procedures.

“The EODB Act took effect last June 17 and under the law, all LGUs and NGAs are directed to initiate review of existing policies and operations and commences with the reengineering of their systems and procedures, even without the IRR (Implementing Rules and Regulations). We urge you to update your Citizen’s Charter.” DTI Assistant Secretary Mary Jean Pacheco told the participants of Anti Red Tape Task Force Meeting at the BSP.

Under the new law, the reduced processing time for simple transactions is now 3 days, while for complex transactions is 7 working days. Highly technical transactions should be processed within 20 working days. Applications and request for license, clearance, permit, or authorization which require the approval of local Sangguniang Bayan, Sangguniang Panlungsod, or Sangguniang Panglalawigan should only take 45 working days, which could be extended for another 20 working days. Likewise, the law also reduced the number of signatories to only three, further facilitating business-related transactions.

The EODB law also mandates all government agencies to setup the most current and updated Citizen’s Charter, the service standard which shall detail the following information:

a) a comprehensive and uniform checklist of requirements for each type of application or request; b) the procedure to obtain a particular service; c) the person/s responsible for each step; d) the maximum time to complete process; e) the documents to be presented by the applicant or requesting party, if necessary f) the amount of fees, if necessary; and g) the procedure for filing complaints

The act of requiring additional documentary requirements and fees not listed in the agency’s Citizen’s Charter shall be punishable by six months suspension (administrative liability) for the first offense, and dismissal from public office, and forfeiture of retirement benefits and imprisonment of 1-6 years with a fine ranging from PhP 500,000 to PhP 2,000,000 (administrative and criminal liability) for second offense.

Assistant Secretary Pacheco highlighted the importance of establishing an updated Citizen Charter as it will serve as a useful reference for the public when transacting with frontline services. Reengineering the systems is needed to reduce bureaucratic red tape and processing time.

“For the government agencies to effectively put EODB Law at work, we should reengineer our systems and procedures, by undertaking cost compliance analysis, time and motion studies, evaluation and improvement of transaction systems, and initiate review of existing policies and operations, in compliance with the provisions of the RA 11032.” Asec Pacheco added.