Aris thanks Japan for ODA grants

By JUNE S. BLANCO

REP. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) expressed gratitude to the Japanese parliamentarians at a recent dinner hosted by House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Aumentado acknowledged the “very significant” assistance from Japan that the province now enjoys – given during his namesake father and immediate congressional predecessor Erico B. Aumentado’s watch – the Bohol Circumferential Road.

The solon is now trying to rekindle the ties his father once had with Japan, and exploring if it still has official development assistance (ODA) available, and what specific projects can qualify.

After all, he said, Japanese ODA has the most reasonable cost of money – more affordable than China’s interest rate – lower than by as much as 50%.

It is high time, he said, that Bohol further builds its network, with no intention of letting up, in order to make it a top notch province, of international standards, especially where roads, ports, airport and other infrastructure are concerned.