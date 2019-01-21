Aris stages 10th anti-drug concert

By JUNE S. BLANCO

REP. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) will stage anew an anti-drug concert in Ubay town as one of its nightly entertainment in the rundown to the town fiesta.

“Let’s eat, drink, have fun, enjoy music and be merry – all without drugs – this fiesta,” Aumentado exhorts the youth, the not-so-young and the young once as The Dawn, the rock band featuring singer-guitarist Jett Pangan and company, performs in the evening of Thursday, January 24, at the Magsaysay Gymnasium in Poblacion, Ubay.

This is Aumentado’s 3rd concert as part of his campaign against drugs, and the 10th for the youth in his district.

Listening to good music, the solon said, soothes the nerves, and relieves one of the day to day pressures of studies, work or other occupation. This can be enjoyed without drugs, as the latter can only destroy one’s health and brain, and can overhaul one’s personality to change the bright, courteous and humble into uncouth, foul-mouthed monsters.

Rather than venturing into the unknown without knowing what kind of dragon one turns into when stoned, Aumentado pushes for a drug-free life, motivated to serve one’s fellowmen.

He urges especially the Ubay youth and their peers and visitors, to come and enjoy the concert.

Ubay has a soft spot in the solon’s heart as this is the hometown of his immediate congressional predecessor and namesake father, former Bohol governor Erico Boyles Aumentado who was born and raised in barangay Fatima.