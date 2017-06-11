Aris saddened over Bien Unido incident

By JUNE S. BLANCO

THE death of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel Wednesday, allegedly in the hands of her husband, Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel, is “tragic.”

This was the reaction of Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) on learning of the fate of the young lady mayor who was a commercial pilot of a budget airline prior to throwing her hat into the political arena to replace her “graduating” husband.

The solon and the Boniels count years as friends – long before the former entered politics in 2013 as replacement candidate for his namesake father and immediate congressional predecessor Erico Boyles Aumentado.

Considering the turn of events, however, Aumentado said justice must take its course. At the same time, he assures his constituents in Bien Unido of his continued support. Below is the full text of his statement:

“I am saddened by the tragic events involving Mayor Gisela Boniel and her husband Niño Rey Boniel of Bien Unido and their families. We all have our own problems which we try to solve in a discreet and private manner. I understand that lives of politicians take so much of their time from the family. This sometimes creates misunderstanding. While I wish to understand their situation, we also have laws to obey. Let justice move. To the people of Bien Unido, I will continue to be there for you. I will even be more supportive in your quest for a better life.”